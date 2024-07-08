Analysis: Oregon State Adds High-Upside DB In David Madison
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With Oregon State recently landing Texas defensive back David Madison, BeaversEdge breaks down what he brings to the Beavers!
MORE: EDGE Top 25: No. 18 Jimmy Valsin | Analysis: QB Deagan Rose Is A Big Recruiting Win For OSU | Beaver Baseball Adds A Pair Of Lefty's | Beavers Land Rising 2026 QB Deagan Rose | Analysis: Beavers Add Physical DB In Sean Craig | Spring Recap: QBs
Beavers Add Under-The-Radar Cornerback (Recruitment)
Madison wasn't a highly recruited prospect out of Prestonwood Christian Academy, his offer sheet consisting of offers from Michigan State, UTEP, North Dakota State, Texas State, and UTEP among a few others. The Beavers, however, think they have a gem in Madison and when considering his athletic profile, there's a good chance that Trent Bray's program did in fact pick up a gem in Madison.
Beavers Continue A Recruiting Presence In Texas
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news