Following the offseason departures of DJ Uiagalelei and Aidan Chiles to the transfer portal, Oregon State's quarterback room looked significantly different in the first spring under new head coach Trent Bray, but still featured several familiar faces.

There arguably wasn't a position group that went through as much change as quarterback in the offseason transition as the Beavers lost their 2023 starter and their highly-touted true-freshman backup.

While those losses did sting, the Beavers had a couple of things working in their favor.

First, 2022 end-of-season starter Ben Gulbranson was back, and from an experience and leadership standpoint is significant. While Gulbranson has his limitations on the field, here's a guy who still went 7-1 as a starter in '22 and knows how to win and manage ball games.

Secondly, new offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson hit the transfer portal and pulled two quarterbacks with differing skill sets and experience that would greatly increase the talent and competition in the room.