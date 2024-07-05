PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State baseball program, head coach Mitch Canham, and pitching coach Rich Dorman added some much-needed reinforcements on the mound for the upcoming 2025 campaign in recent days, adding a pair of left-handers in Washington's Max Fraser and Portland's Tanner Douglas.

Douglas is coming off a sophomore season with the Pilots where he pitched 38 innings, allowing 29 hits and 14 earned runs with an ERA of 3.32 as the closing pitcher. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder had 40 strikeouts against 24 walks and went 4-0 on the year with 10 saves.

Before his season with UP, the Medford (OR) native played at Tacoma Community College, appearing in 12 games (eight starts) and recording 53.1 innings pitched. He went 7-1 as a starter and posted an ERA of 2.53 with 42 strikeouts against nine walks.

He'll join as a junior and will have two seasons to play...

Fraser meanwhile, just wrapped up his true freshman season with the Washington Huskies, appearing in 13 contests (five starts) and pitching 30.2 innings. He went 1-1 on the year with an 8.80 ERA and struck out 14 against seven walks.

A native of Camas (WA), the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder was ranked as the No. 3 LHP and No. 8 overall player in Washington by Perfect Game coming out of high school. He'll have three seasons to play with the Beavers...

The Beavers now have three pitching additions this offseason, as the pair joins right-handed pitcher Jack Hostetler...