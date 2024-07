PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State football program and head coach Trent Bray landed a marquee piece for the 2026 recruiting class on Friday afternoon as Clovis (CA) quarterback Deagan Rose announced his commitment!

"Thank you to everyone who made this possible! Special thanks to my family and the Oregon State coaching staff," Rose said via X.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is coming off a sophomore season for Clovis where he threw for 2,894 yards and 24 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He completed 62% of his attempts and averaged over 240 passing yards per contest.

He also showcased his dual-threat ability with nearly 300 rushing yards and 14 scores on the season.

Rose chose the Beavers over many high-profile offers, including Arizona, Oregon, Arkansas, Auburn, Cal, Fresno State, Iowa State, Utah, Cal, and others.

