Commitment Analysis: TE Cody Siegner

Brenden Slaughter, Dylan Callaghan-Croley, & Adam Gorney
BeaversEdge.com Staff

With Oregon State recently landing Crane (OR) tight end Cody Siegner, BeaversEdge + Rivals Recruiting Director Adam Gorney breaks down what he brings to the Beavers!

Beavers Land TE With Big Potential

Oregon State football, head coach Trent Bray, and tight ends coach Jon Boyer landed one of the top players in the northwest with the addition of Crane (OR) tight end Cody Siegner.

Rated as a 5.6 and a three-star recruit, Siegner chose the Beavers over offers from Air Force, Boise State, Idaho, and Washington. Siegner checks in as the second-best player in the state of Oregon, coming in just behind the once-Oregon State pledge Baron Naone.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pounder brings terrific size to the table but will need to hit the weight room and the player development program to reach his true potential.

I'm also curious to see his transition from a different style of football at Crane to the collegiate game. However, you can't coach size, and that helps him out a lot when it comes to blocking, which is something OSU emphasizes a ton with their TEs.

He's a guy who is oozing with potential, and with enough time and development, he'll emerge as a solid option at the tight end position...

