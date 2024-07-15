Aiden May Selected In Second Round By Miami
FORT WORTH, Texas – Oregon State right-handed pitcher Aiden May has been selected in the second round, 70th overall, by the Miami Marlins Sunday in the MLB First-Year Player Draft.
May, an Albuquerque, N.M., native, is the second Beaver taken in this year’s draft, following Travis Bazzana’s No. 1 overall selection earlier Sunday.
May pitched for the Beavers in 2024 after transferring from Arizona, and led the Beaver pitching staff as the club’s Friday starter. He went 7-1 last season, posting a 3.05 earned run average while striking out 84 batters in 73 2/3 innings. He held opponents to a .219 batting average.
The righty was named a Third-Team All-American by the NCBWA, ABCA and Perfect Game. He was selected as an All-Pac-12 First Team performer and also the NCBWA’s National Pitcher of the Month for May.
May is the sixth Beaver taken all-time by Miami, and the first since Ben Wetzler in 2014.
