No. 63 Gus Lavaka

Bio 6-foot-4, 358 pounds Left Guard Senior Kearns, Utah Kearns HS Career Quick Hits - Has appeared in 34 games entering the 2019 season, with 31 starts. - Has started 25 consecutive games - Named a Freshman All-American by Campus Insiders and Pro Football Focus in 2016 - Recognized as a member of the Pac-12 and national All-Freshman teams by Athlon in 2016 - 2019 Outland Trophy preseason watch list - 2019 preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team 2018 stats - Played in and started all 12 games at left guard - Part of an offensive line that helped Jermar Jefferson become the first OSU running back to 1,000 yards in a decade. Jefferson had seven games of 100 or more yards, including two of 200 or more. - Lavaka and the offensive line paved the way for eight 100-yard games in 2018 as Artavis Pierce eclipsed that plateau in the season opener at Ohio State

2018 Recap

Looking back at 2018, Lavaka's season was solid, but it could have been a lot better if it weren't for a few outlier performances. Per Pro Football Focus, Lavaka's highest graded game in 2018 was against the Nevada Wolfpack, a contest where the Beavs had a strong all-around outing offensively. Lavaka graded at 79.5 against Nevada; he had a strong pass blocking grade of 85.8 and a season high run blocking grade of 80.6. Despite allowing the most sacks on the team (eight), and having tough performances against Ohio State and Colorado as pass-blocker, Lavaka's junior season had a lot more highs than lows and that should serve him well heading into the 2019 season. With Lavaka now entering his senior season, look for him to be a more consistent lineman while also providing key leadership to some new faces on the line.

Got a lot to prove this year, but it’s great to noticed 😭😂 https://t.co/vV7KdE6fYW — Gus_Bus_63 (@63_bus) July 23, 2019

2019 Outlook

If one thing is for sure heading into 2019, it's that Lavaka isn't satisfied. Shortly after being named to the Outland Award Watch List, Lavaka quoted Oregon State's football's tweet saying "Got a lot to prove this year, but it's great to get noticed." Does that not scream high output, low ego? It seems like just yesterday Lavaka was a true-freshman starting for the Beavers, but now he's is a rising senior and will be be counted on to have a special season for the Beavers to round out his college career. The 6-foot-4, 353-pounder is one of the most experienced, talented, and veteran presences that the Beavers have up front. Toss in the fact that he's one of the most humble guys you'll ever meet and all of a sudden he's the total package for the Beavers up front.

With both he and fellow senior Blake Brandel expected to hold down the leadership roles on the line this season, look for Gus to have his best his season in a Beaver uniform as all signs point toward him having a great senior season.

