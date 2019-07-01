BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2019: No. 19 Noah Togiai
In the months of June and July, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2019 roster.
Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. Click here to subscribe.
No. 81 Noah Togiai
Bio
6-foot-4, 241 pounds
Tight End
Redshirt Senior
West Valley City, Utah
Hunter HS
2018 stats
- Played in and started nine games
- Caught 10 passes for 77 yards and three touchdowns
- Totaled a season-best four receptions for 40 yards at Washington
- Scored solo touchdowns against Arizona State, USC and Stanford
Quick Hits
- Enters the 2019 season with 32 games played, including 25 starts
- Has 58 receptions for 642 yards and seven touchdowns
- Averages 11 yards per catch
- Named to the 2017 Associated Press All-Pac-12 Second Team
2018 Recap
The 2018 season was a bit of a mixed bag for Togiai as he appeared to be primed to be one of the focal points of offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren's offense in year one of the Jonathan Smith regime, but the injury bug had other plans.
After showcasing his unique blend of size, athleticism, and football IQ early in fall camp, Togiai suffered a knee-injury during the Beavers' scrimmage in Bend. At the time, Togiai and many others feared the worst, assuming he'd likely be gone for the season.
However, Togiai dodged a bullet not having an ACL injury, but rather an MCL injury that would allow him to return to the field by the start of Pac-12 play. Avoiding a major injury was crucial for the West Valley City native, but once he returned to the field, things just didn't look right.
After being one of the recruiting gems of the previous regime, the ever-talented Togiai has never been able to reach his full potential due to several injuries.
Even though he played in nine games last season, his usage rate within the Oregon State offense seemed erratic at best as he went from over 400 yards receiving in 2017, to just 77 yards in 2018.
While the injury suffered in fall camp certainly threw off any sort of a groove Togiai had heading into the season, there's no reason to think that Togiai can't return to the player who averaged 13.6 yards per catch on 34 catches back in 2017.
2019 Outlook
Heading into his final campaign, there's one goal that stands above the rest for Togiai.
Stay healthy.
His senior season presents the perfect opportunity to do just that as he's no doubt itching to get back on the field and finish his college career on a high note.
Despite the Beavers having a bevy of up and coming tight-end talent that's going to be itching to crack the rotation this season, Togiai is a veteran and experienced presence that happens to be a very good blocking tight end and a solid receiver who has a proven chemistry with Jake Luton.
Smith and Lindgren haven't shied away from the fact that they want tight end production to be a focal point of their offense, and given that the Beavers didn't have much production from the position last year, there's going to be a lot of expectations on the group to rise to the occasion this year.
With Togiai being a senior, this season not only presents an opportunity to stay healthy and be productive on the field to perhaps extend his football playing days, it also presents an opportunity for him to mold a very promising young group.
The biggest hurdle for Togiai in his final season is staying healthy, but if he can, he'll likely see a lot of action on the field as the Beavers figure to have an offense with a lot of weapons that can do many different things.