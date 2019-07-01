Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. Click here to subscribe.

In the months of June and July, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2019 roster.

The 2018 season was a bit of a mixed bag for Togiai as he appeared to be primed to be one of the focal points of offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren's offense in year one of the Jonathan Smith regime, but the injury bug had other plans.

After showcasing his unique blend of size, athleticism, and football IQ early in fall camp, Togiai suffered a knee-injury during the Beavers' scrimmage in Bend. At the time, Togiai and many others feared the worst, assuming he'd likely be gone for the season.

However, Togiai dodged a bullet not having an ACL injury, but rather an MCL injury that would allow him to return to the field by the start of Pac-12 play. Avoiding a major injury was crucial for the West Valley City native, but once he returned to the field, things just didn't look right.

After being one of the recruiting gems of the previous regime, the ever-talented Togiai has never been able to reach his full potential due to several injuries.

Even though he played in nine games last season, his usage rate within the Oregon State offense seemed erratic at best as he went from over 400 yards receiving in 2017, to just 77 yards in 2018.

While the injury suffered in fall camp certainly threw off any sort of a groove Togiai had heading into the season, there's no reason to think that Togiai can't return to the player who averaged 13.6 yards per catch on 34 catches back in 2017.