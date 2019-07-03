In the months of June and July, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2019 roster. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. Click here to subscribe.

No. 15 Tyjon Lindsey

Bio 5-foot-9, 192 pounds Receiver Redshirt Sophomore Corona, Calif. Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 2018 stats - Transferred to the program from Nebraska midway through the season. Did not play for the Beavers due to NCAA transfer rules. However, like Avery Roberts and Tristan Gebbia, Lindsey was able to enroll for fall classes and was eligible to practice on the scout team. Quick Hits - Jonathan Smith on Lindsey: “He’s a dynamic athlete with the ball in his hands. The guy loves football and has a dynamic personality and that’s helped us in the recruiting process.” - OC Brian Lindgren on Lindsey: “Anytime he touches the ball, he can turn a short pass into a big play. That’s what you want from you’re receivers and that’s why we’re really excited about them.” - Played in four games for the Cornhuskers in 2018. Made four catches for 22 yards - Saw action in all 12 games as a true freshman for Nebraska in 2017, starting once, making 12 receptions for 76 yards - Posted a season-best three catches twice in 2017; versus Arkansas State and at Oregon - Lindsey and Gebbia hoping to make an impact at Oregon State: Via Mitch Monge

2019 Outlook

Heading into his first full season with Oregon State, it's safe to say that expectations for the speedy Lindsey are at an all-time high. Following a situation at Nebraska where he didn't see immediate playing time in his future, Lindsey decided to join Roberts and Gebbia at Oregon State. Lindsey highlighted his decision to transfer back in spring ball. “I didn’t see any changes that were expected to be happening at Nebraska, position wise, and playing time, so I took the initiative to realize this is my life,” Lindsey said. “I don’t have time to waste at this time.” With Timmy Hernandez exhausting his eligibility after last season, Lindsey opened and finished spring practice as his likely replacement as he showcased good hands, tremendous speed, smooth footwork, and great route-running all while dealing with an ankle injury that limited him in spring. His versatility is perhaps is greatest asset, as he can wear a lot of hats for Lindgren and Co. “I want to open up more opportunities for me at the next level, rather than just being labeled as a slot," Lindsey said in spring. "By me being an athlete, (scouts) can see me playing anything, which opens more doors and opportunities.” With Oregon State needing to stretch the field vertically this season to have a more balanced passing attack, they'll need a steady diet of receivers who can get themselves open quickly and make plays in space. Lindsey fits the bill perfectly as he's a guy who seems almost tailor-made for Lindgren's offense, which places a premium on getting speed into open space. There will no doubt be some growing pains as Lindsey adjusts to full-time duty, but if the spring was any indication, he's a guy that is going to fit like a glove and be an outstanding offensive asset this season.

