No. 34 Avery Roberts

Bio 6-foot-1, 230 pounds Inside Linebacker Redshirt Sophomore Wilmington, Del. Concord HS 2018 stats - Roberts transferred to Oregon State from Nebraska in late-August and had to sit out the season due to NCAA transfer rules. However, because Roberts was enrolled in fall classes at Oregon State, he was eligible to practice with the team and received invaluable experience on the scout team. Quick Hits - Played in all 12 games and was one of two true freshmen to play for Nebraska in 2017 - Tim Tibesar on Roberts: “He’s the guy we know the best because he was been able to practice with us during the season. Extremely excited about what Avery brings to the table and without a doubt, he’s one of the best linebackers on the team already. He has what we call stopping power, because when he hits someone, they stop and go backwards.”

2019 Outlook

If Oregon State's 2019 spring football session was any indication, Roberts is going to a key cog to Tibesar's defense this season. After handling scout team duties while redshirting last season, Roberts quickly rose to first team duty in spring and showed why the Beavers were so excited about him. “(Avery) has all the physical talent,” Tibesar said during spring football. “He’s a very instinctive linebacker and does a great job of reading and reacting. When he hits a guy, he knocks them backwards.” Given that Oregon State had very little success knocking opposing runners backward last season, having a player with the size, talent, and physicality that Roberts possesses will instantly be a huge boost to the Beaver defense. The 6-foot-1, 230 pound linebacker came to Oregon State via Nebraska like fellow teammates Tristan Gebbia and Tyjon Lindsey, and noted back in spring that he's already fallen in love with the program and Corvallis. “I love being here,” Roberts said back in spring. “It’s a huge improvement from the end of last season until now. Guys are flying around at all positions and it’s exciting to see everything starting to come together.” With Roberts figuring to lock down the other inside linebacker spot opposite of Shemar Smith, it's clear that inside linebackers coach Trent Bray and the Beavers struck gold finding a player with the talent and character that Roberts has.

