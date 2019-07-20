Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. Click here to subscribe.

In the months of June and July, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2019 roster.

- Finished with five tackles, including half for a loss, with the blocked kick at Colorado

While Oregon State's defense as a whole had a really bad 2018, Elu Aydon quietly had his best season in the orange and black.

Aydon played in 11 games, tallying 37 tackles, 4.5 for loss, and half a sack en-route to being Oregon State's highest rated defender (Per Pro Football Focus) in 2018. Additionally, Aydon's season run defense grade was 80.9, which was 10th best in the Pac-12 of all defensive linemen.

While Aydon was only on the field about a third of the time, his impact on the game was felt as he was one of the few defensive lineman capable of making a difference last season.

Despite having the size and talent to be an impact player on the defensive line, Aydon has struggled with staying in good playing shape during his time in Corvallis, logging no more than 38.6 percent (2018) of the defenses total snaps in his three seasons.

Aydon's top game of the season according to Pro Football Focus was the Washington game. He recorded a 78.1 single game grade and had three tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss against the Huskies.

Given that Aydon displayed a newfound sense of leadership and urgency in the spring, it's not a stretch to think that he's primed for a really big senior season.