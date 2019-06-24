In the months of June and July, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2019 roster. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. Click here to subscribe.

No. 6 Matthew Tago

Bio 6-foot-2, 226 pounds Linebacker Sophomore Palmdale, Calif. Quartz Hill 2018 stats -19 tackles (12 unassisted) - 1 sack - 3 quarterback hurries- 1 fumble recovery- 2 forced fumbles Quick Hits - Played in 11 games, making one start against Stanford - Season-best four tackles twice versus Washington State and Oregon - Recorded his lone sack of the season at home versus Southern Utah - Finished with a pair of forced fumbles - versus Arizona and USC - Recovered a fumble versus the Wildcats - Credited with three quarterback hurries, including two versus California

2018 recap

The Palmdale California native burst onto the scene during his true-freshman campaign in Corvallis, becoming a mainstay in the Beavers' linebacking corps. From the moment Tago stepped onto the field, he showcased playmaking and football IQ well beyond his years, hinting at a much bigger future down the road. During his first season, Tago was disruptive and consistent, proving that he's got all the talent and ability to be a quality linebacker for the Beavers for seasons to come. He is one of the few Beaver defenders that can boast they've claimed Turnover Chainsaw in 2018, and if Tago and OSU has their way, it'll be hoisted up a lot more in 2019. While his freshman stats weren't eye popping, I see Tago's true-freshman season as a trial by fire in the sense that he was asked to play a lot of snaps early on, and all considering, rose to the occasion. As far as true-freshman campaigns go, Tago's was impressive in the sense that he was able to adjust to the college game quicker than most while also showcasing raw ability that showed everyone just how good he can be in a few seasons.

2019 Outlook

Heading into 2019, Tago figures to be a vital member of the Beaver linebackers. While Tago isn't likely to start this season, he's going to be one of the first guys off the bench as he's proven he's more than capable of shouldering a big workload early in his college career. Despite some ups and downs during his true-freshman season, and that's to be expected for any freshman playing right away, having Tago thrusted into immediate playing time is only going to pay huge dividends down the road. He's only a true-sophomore and has the potential to have a very nice career in the orange and black before it's all said and done. He'll no doubt have to fight for playing time with the Beavers now having depth, talent, and playmaking at linebacker, but if last season was any indication, Tago is one of the most intense and driven to succeed players on this roster. With an intensity that I argue is one of the best on the team, he'll be looking to help the Beavers make a push for an uptick in wins this season.

