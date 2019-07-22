In the months of June and July, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2019 roster. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. PROMO: Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

No. 8 Trevon Bradford

Bio 6-foot, 181 pounds Receiver Senior Oregon City, Ore. Oregon City HS Career Quick Hits - Has played in 30 games, starting 13, and has totaled 72 catches for 913 yards and seven touchdowns. - Has also carried the ball 14 times for 176 yards overall 2018 stats - Named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention - Played in 11 games, totaling 56 catches for 649 yards and three touchdowns. - Added 12 carries for 136 yards and five punt returns - Finished with a career-best 10 catches against USC, finishing with 63 yards receiving -Topped 100 yards receiving twice: had 104 in the season opener against Ohio State and 120 at Stanford - Had a career-long 63-yard reception against the Cardinal - Caught five or more passes in seven of his 11 games - Posted two receiving touchdowns in the season opener at Ohio State, including one for 49 yards - Ran for a career-long 56-yard rush against Washington State - Tallied two carries for 35 yards against Washington

2018 Recap

Despite Oregon State having a rotating door at quarterback thanks to injuries, Bradford still managed to put together his best season as a Beaver, tripling his production from 2017. After being utilized as a deep-threat in his first two seasons, Bradford exploded when the Beavers put the ball in his hands in 2018. Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren is all about getting speed on the field and being able to let that speed make plays in space, and that's exactly what the offensive game plan allowed Bradford to do. Between his 56 catches for 649 yards and six touchdowns and the 12 rushes for 136 yards, Bradford proved that he's able to carry a versatile offensive load heading into this next season. Whether it was leaving Ohio State defenders in the dust right out the gate, or hauling in a 63 yard reception against Stanford, Bradford's impact was felt on offense throughout the year. Per Pro Football Focus, Bradford's top game of the season was against Washington State. He was targeted 12 times against the Cougars and caught eight of those passes, totaling 68 yards.

2019 Outlook

With Oregon State's offense not short on dynamic playmakers heading into this upcoming season, it's going to be exciting to see how Bradford fits with Isaiah Hodgins and Tyjon Lindsey on regular basis. The Beavers will no doubt lean on their ground game as they've got a bevy of running backs headlined by Jermar Jefferson and Artavis Pierce, but offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and head coach Jonathan Smith emphasized the importance of needing to be able to stretch the field vertically more this season to balance out the offense and maximize efficiency. That's where Bradford fits in. With Bradford being the most established and experienced receiver on the roster, look for him to lead the corps by example this season and continue to be the Swiss Army Knife that we've come to expect. His speed and route-running make him a matchup advantage on the edge while his hands and jump-cutting ability make him dynamic target in the slot. Additionally, he's as reliable as they come as a punt/kick returner. The best is likely yet to come for Bradford as he's primed to have a huge senior season if things break right, there's little reason to doubt that he'll have a senior season full of highlights. Look for Bradford to be one of the top targets in the passing game while also contributing as a multi-faceted playmaker both in the run and return game en-route to a strong senior season.

