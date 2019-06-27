In the months of June and July, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2019 roster. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. Click here to subscribe.

No. 41 Shemar Smith

Bio 6-foot-1, 235 pounds Inside Linebacker Senior Miami, Fla. Jackson HS 2018 stats - Played in all 12 games, making 10 starts - Totaled 85 tackles - second on the team - with four tackles for loss, one sack, an interception and four pass breakups Quick Hits - Enters 2019 with 27 games played, totaling 13 starts - Has 102 tackles, including seven for a loss, with one sack and one interception, adding four pass breakups and three quarterback hurries

2018 Recap

After playing limited snaps in his first two seasons, Smith was elevated to more consistent playing time in the first year of the Jonathan Smith era. After logging 14 percent of available snaps his freshman year, and 29 percent his sophomore year, he played a whopping 62.2 percent of snaps last season. With an uptick in usage, it leads me to believe that despite the rough season for the Oregon State defense as a whole, the Beavers see something in Smith and wanted him to have trial by fire heading into his senior campaign. Smith was a mainstay for the Beavers on the field and in the middle of the defense last season, as he played in all 12 games, making 10 starts. His season high in tackles came twice, posting 12 tackles against California and Oregon. By doubling his playing time last season, defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar and Co. are banking that his up and down first season as a full-time starter will pay big dividends this season.

2019 Outlook

As mentioned above, there's a lot of expectations on Smith heading into his final season with the Beavers. After playing limited snaps in his first two seasons, the Beavers put him on the field for nearly 63 percent of their defensive plays last season, and he responded by having his most complete season as an inside linebacker. At 6-foot-1, and weighing 235, Smith boasts the ideal frame for what linebackers coach Trent Bray and Tibesar are looking for at the position. They've preached that their inside linebackers need to be able to have the strength and size to knock opposing runners backward, while also showcasing versatility to make plays in space, and Smith has the potential to be very good at both this season. While positions are far from decided this early, Smith appears to have the inside track to locking down one of the starting inside 'backer positions along with Avery Roberts. His blend of size, playmaking smarts, and experience makes him an invaluable asset to the Beaver defense and there's no doubt that his production will be counted on from day one.

