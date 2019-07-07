In the months of June and July, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2019 roster. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. Click here to subscribe.

No. 3 Tristan Gebbia

Bio 6-foot-2, 191 pounds Quarterback Redshirt Sophomore Calabasas, Calif. Calabasas 2018 stats - Transferred to the program from Nebraska early in the season. Did not play due to NCAA transfer regulations. However, like Avery Roberts and Tyjon Lindsey, Gebbia was able to enroll for fall classes and was eligible to practice on the scout team. Quick Hits - Three-time member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll - Named to the Brook Berringer and Tom Osborne Citizenship teams in 2018 - Listed as the nation’s No. 122 overall prospect by Rivals.com and among the top 20 players in the state of California - Ended his career as the No. 2 passer in California prep history, throwing for 13,109 yards and 141 touchdowns. Passed for 5,338 yards and 61 touchdowns as a senior, completing better than 70 percent of his passes Jonathan Smith on Gebbia: “He hasn’t disappointed at all since arriving here. Being around him for a term now, I know that he’s what you’re looking for at quarterback. Arm talent, leadership, and he is a phenomenal student.” OC Brian Lindgren on Gebbia: “I love his mental makeup… He truly loves football and is a gym rat who’s always around and is eager to learn. He’s a talented passer who’s accurate and has great touch and is very comfortable in the pocket. His ability to keep his eyes downfield and stay poised in the pocket is top-notch.” - Lindsey and Gebbia hoping to make an impact at Oregon State: Via Mitch Monge

2019 Outlook

Heading into the 2019 season, Gebbia finds himself at No. 17 on the BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2019. After redshirting in 2017 at Nebraska, Gebbia elected to transfer to Oregon State prior to the start of the 2018 season and was forced to sit out, and only practice the remainder of the year before gaining eligibility this season as a redshirt-sophomore. Given Gebbia's eye-popping high school numbers, and the fact that he now stands as the No. 2 passer in California prep history, it's just a matter of time before this talented young QB is able to take the reins of Lindgren's offense. However, with Jake Luton earning a sixth year of eligibility shortly following the conclusion of last season, it meant that Gebbia's path to being the starting quarterback was suddenly murkier. Despite the newfound challenge of having to beat out a sixth-year senior who's got nine starts and 12 more games played than he does, Gebbia's reaction and response to Luton returning showed why he's going to be a fantastic leader for the team when his time does come. “Jake coming back was great for the team,” Gebbia said in spring. “It’s good to have depth at the quarterback position and he adds a lot of experience to the roster. It’s a fantastic thing for all of us.” While Luton ended fall camp with a slight edge on Gebbia, a lot of the unseen work in May, June, and July sets the tone for dramatically improved play come fall camp. With Gebbia still learning the nuances of Lindgren's offense back in spring, it's safe to assume that someone who's got the football junkie label like Gebbia does is going to come back in August looking like a much-improved player.

