No. 26 - Jaydon Grant

Bio 6-foot, 180-pounds Cornerback Redshirt Sophomore West Linn, Ore. West Linn HS 2018 stats:16 tackles (11 unassisted) - 2 pass break ups

2018 recap

The 2018 season was Grant's best as for the first time in his college career, he was able to play a full season and showcase what he could do on the field. While he only tallied 16 tackles and two bass breakups, he steadily improved as the season went on and ultimately, was a key contributor late in the season. Grant's most productive games of the season came in the final three as he played 48, 25, and 30 snaps, respectively. While Grant's 2018 stats aren't flashy, it's important to note that he became a more consistent presence in the Beaver secondary late in the season. His strong play down the stretch translated to spring as he was one of the top corners in spring before an injury sidelined him for the final weeks. The good news for Grant and the Beavers is that the injury suffered in spring was minor and that it isn't going to keep him out of any action moving forward.

2019 Outlook

If there's a guy in the secondary that could turn heads this season, it's Grant. The son of former Portland Trail Blazer great Brian Grant has struggled with injuries during his first few seasons, but if he can stay healthy, he's proven that he's one of Oregon State's most athletic and talented cover corners. After missing the 2016 season, and nearly the entire 2017 season with season-ending injuries, both Oregon State and Grant are hoping the injuries are behind them as he's got all the ability to be very good cornerback in the Pac-12 with nice size, speed, and athletic ability. While Kaleb Hayes and Isaiah Dunn are likely the Beavers' top corners, look for Grant to be a mainstay on the field this season as he'll step into a bigger role this season. Since his arrival on campus, I've loved his demeanor, playmaking ability, and football IQ as he's a guy that seems to be in the right place at the right time with remarkable consistency. If Grant can stay on the field this season, he could be one of the Beavers most productive defensive backs.

