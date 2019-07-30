In the months of June and July, BeaversEdge.com will be counting down the top 25 Oregon State football players on the 2019 roster. Want to give your two cents on the rankings? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com to join The Dam Board and weigh in on the conversation. PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

No. 22 Jermar Jefferson

Bio 5-foot-10, 216 pounds Running Back Sophomore Harbor City, Calif. Narbonne HS Career Quick Hits - Played in all 12 games, making nine starts - Named a Freshman All-American by The Athletic, ESPN, USA Today, the FWAA and 247Sports - Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year - All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention - Set the Oregon State true freshman rushing record with 1,380 yards. Averaged 5.8 yards per rush on 239 carries - Rushed for 254 yards at Arizona State, the second-best single-game total in OSU history• Also rushed for 238 yards against Southern Utah, the fourth-best mark at OSU - His 1,380 rushing yards ranks sixth in a season at OSU. The 1,380 yards led all freshmen nationally and was ninth overall regardless of class - Tallied seven 100-yard games, scored 12 touchdowns, including four apiece versus Southern Utah and Washington State. First player in OSU history with two four-score games in the same season - Tallied 41 carries of 10 or more yards, ranking second in the Pac-12 and seventh nationally. Finished with 15 rushes of 20 or more yards, most in the Pac-12 and tied for fifth nationally - Added 25 receptions for 147 yards - Scored twice and rushed for 106 yards at Nevada - Carried the ball 25 times against Washington State, garnering 138 yards and scored four times - Rushed for 135 yards on 30 carries against Colorado in the overtime victory. Set a season-best with 49 receiving yards against the Buffaloes, making six catches - Gained 109 yards on 19 carries at Stanford, followed by 115 yards on 19 attempts at Washington - Named to the Touchdown Club of Columbus 2019 Players to Watch List after the 2018 season

2018 Recap

What didn't Jefferson do a season ago? The Harbor City, Ca. native burst onto the scene following an elbow injury to then-starter Artavis Pierce in the second game of the season and the rest is history. After taking the reins and becoming Oregon State's workhorse back, Jefferson went on to earn Freshman All-American honors, rushing for 1,380 yards to lead all NCAA freshman while also scoring 12 touchdowns and adding 147 receiving yards. Additionally, Jefferson was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the year. His freshman season is the sixth best mark ever in a single season in school history. The sociology major amassed 254 yards, the second-highest total in Beaver football history for a game, at Arizona State. Additionally, he posted the fourth-best mark in school history with a 238-yard outing vs. Southern Utah. He also became the first player in OSU history to score four touchdowns in two games in a single season. While Oregon State didn't have the team success to truly thrust Jefferson's amazing season into the national spotlight, that shouldn't be a problem in year two as he was named to the Preseason Doak Walker Award Watch List. Jefferson was stellar as a true freshman in 2018, but given his never-satisfied mindset, his sophomore campaign could be even more special.

Watch out for Jermar Jefferson. He was in his 🎒 this year. He ran for 1,380 yards and 12 TDS as a TRUE FRESHMAN. He's the next great RB.@Munchie1_ pic.twitter.com/5NjgFpEBFC — SD (@SDHighlights) March 6, 2019

2019 Outlook

Jefferson comes in at No. 1 on the BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2019 as he's Oregon State's best overall player. While he and Isaiah Hodgins were neck and neck for the top spot in this years' rankings, Jefferson being the reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and a Freshman All-American pushes him over the top. With Oregon State figuring to have a much more consistent offense in 2019 thanks to improved depth and playmaking, Jefferson should have an even better season this year. It's certainly hard to top the sort of season Jefferson had a season ago, but given his desire to be better each and every time he steps on the field, it's not a stretch to think he could buoy his numbers higher in 2019. While the Beavers will likely manage his workload as they have a bevy of capable backs behind him, Jefferson is no-doubt the workhorse back who figures to get 20-25 touches per game. When talking to Jefferson at media day, I'm not sure there's a guy that epitomizes Jonathan Smith's low ego, high output mantra more than him. He's as humble as they come and he quietly goes about being the best teammate he can be. Whether it's trying to improve his craft on the field, or getting to know know offensive lineman Nathan Eldridge over text, Jefferson has shown a maturity that's well beyond his years. Look for him to anchor one of the most lethal rushing attacks in the Pac-12 this season.

BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2019 Archive