No. 17 Isaiah Hodgins

Bio 6-foot-4, 203 pounds Receiver Junior Oakley, Calif. Berean Christian HS Career Quick Hits - Enters 2019 with 90 receptions for 1,151 yards and seven touchdowns in 22 games. - Has made 15 starts - The 1,151 receiving yards ranks 26th for a career at Oregon State - His 14 receptions against Nevada in 2018 are tied for the most in a single game by an Oregon State player, equaling Mike Hass (2004 vs. Arizona State) and Brandin Cooks (2013 vs. San Diego State) - 2019 Biletnikoff Award watch list - 2019 preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team - 2018 All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention - 2018 Pac-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention 2018 stats - Played in 11 games, making nine starts - Led Oregon State with 59 receptions for 876 yards. Scored five touchdowns - Tied the Oregon State single-game record with 14 receptions at Nevada. Totaled 200 yards against the Wolf Pack, the 10th-best single-game total in OSU history - Finished with 11 receptions for 146 yards in the overtime win at Colorado. Tallied 10 receptions in the second half, which ties for the second-most ever in a half by an OSU player - Registered four 100-yard games, adding to that mark with 129 yards versus USC and 133 against Oregon - Picked up his first career two touchdown game against Nevada. Scored two again at Colorado - Thirty-five of his 59 catches went for at least 10 yards, ranking eighth in the Pac-12 - Sixth in the Pac-12 with 79.6 receiving yards per game

2018 Recap

While Oregon State's team success in 2018 wasn't anything to write home about, Hodgins' individual season a year ago certainly showcased why he was one of the most highly-touted receivers to ever come to Corvallis. After recording 31 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns in his true freshman campaign in 2017, Hodgins exploded in his sophomore season. With the Beavers having a much better offensive staff in place, Hodgins thrived, tripling his yards (876) while securing five touchdowns on 59 catches. He averaged 14.8 yards per catch and showed that he's a big play guy waiting to happen anytime he gets into the secondary. Hodgins had four 100+ yard receiving games, but his highest Pro Football Focus single game grade of the season came against Nevada. Hodgins caught 14 pass on 17 targets for 200 yards and a touchdown. He had 91 yards receiving after the catch, a season high.

2019 Outlook

Heading into the 2019 season, Hodgins is primed for a huge year. Armed with loads of offensive talent around him, a pair of capable and talented quarterbacks, and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren's desire to stretch the field vertically more often, it's not hard to see why we think so highly of Hodgins heading into his junior campaign. With Hodgins having a strong rapport with quarterback Jake Luton heading into the 2019 campaign, there might not be a receiver who stands to benefit more from the sixth-year senior being named the Beavers starter. While this isn't to say that Hodgins wouldn't have a strong year with Gebbia at the helm, it's more so that Luton and Hodgins have been deadly when they've been on the same page. While it's often hard to make predictions in terms of stats, look for Hodgins to become the first Oregon State receiver since Brandin Cooks to reach the 1,000 yard mark this season. Given that Hodgins secured five touchdowns a season ago, I'd say it would be reasonable to expect that he'll at least double that mark in 2019.

