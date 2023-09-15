PREDICTION: Oregon State 45, San Diego State 10

Oregon State is starting the 2023 campaign with a 3-0 start...

Following wins over San Jose State and UC Davis, the Beavers return to Reser Stadium for a Saturday matinee against the San Diego State Aztecs and I expect OSU to roll to a big-time win.

While SDSU has been a thorn in the side of Pac-12 teams in recent years, this year's Aztecs squad isn't capable of hanging with the Beavers for a half, let alone an entire contest.

SDSU checks in at 2-1 on the season, but taking a closer look at their schedule, it's not a particularly impressive 2-1... The Aztecs beat Ohio by seven, Idaho State by eight, and got crushed by UCLA 35-10 at home this past weekend.

Offensively, outside of quarterback Jalen Mayden, there aren't a ton of offensive threats for the Beaver defense to be aware of. Mayden is the leading passer and rusher, so if the Beavers can limit his rushing ability, they'll be in great shape...