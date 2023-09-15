BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: San Diego State vs Oregon State
Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.
With the No. 16 Beavers (2-0, 0-0 Pac-12) set to host San Diego State (2-1, 0-0 MW) at Reser Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and writer T.J. Mathewson give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top!
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
PREDICTION: Oregon State 45, San Diego State 10
Oregon State is starting the 2023 campaign with a 3-0 start...
Following wins over San Jose State and UC Davis, the Beavers return to Reser Stadium for a Saturday matinee against the San Diego State Aztecs and I expect OSU to roll to a big-time win.
While SDSU has been a thorn in the side of Pac-12 teams in recent years, this year's Aztecs squad isn't capable of hanging with the Beavers for a half, let alone an entire contest.
SDSU checks in at 2-1 on the season, but taking a closer look at their schedule, it's not a particularly impressive 2-1... The Aztecs beat Ohio by seven, Idaho State by eight, and got crushed by UCLA 35-10 at home this past weekend.
Offensively, outside of quarterback Jalen Mayden, there aren't a ton of offensive threats for the Beaver defense to be aware of. Mayden is the leading passer and rusher, so if the Beavers can limit his rushing ability, they'll be in great shape...
