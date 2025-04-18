Aiva Arquette Selected To Brooks Wallace Award Watch List

PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE 50% OFF FOR A YEAR

OVERLAND Park, Kan. – Oregon State junior infielder Aiva Arquette has been named to the Brooks Wallace Award watch list, it was announced Friday by the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

The honor is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate shortstop and Arquette is aiming to become the second Beaver to take the award, following Cadyn Grenier in 2018.

Arquette, who is one of 100 shortstops on the initial watch list, leads the Beavers with 12 home runs this season after going deep in Thursday night’s opener at CSUN. He is batting .351 with nine doubles and a triple and his 41 runs batted in this season are tied with Gavin Turley for the Oregon State team lead.

Defensively, Arquette has made multiple highlight reels at short and has committed just three errors in the Beavers’ 35 games. He’s the only player to start at the spot this season for Oregon State.

Oregon State and CSUN continue the series Friday afternoon in Northridge. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT.

