Transfer Analysis: What Is Oregon State Getting In OL J.T. Hand?

With the Oregon State football team recently landing its first transfer portal addition of the offseason in Arizona offensive lineman J.T. Hand, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley break down what he brings to the Beavers!

Looking to add to their offensive line room, the Beavers identified Hand early in his portal recruitment as a potential target. Two days later, Hand received an offer from the Beavers and committed after receiving the offer. A pretty simple recruitment in a day where recruitments are usually anything but.

