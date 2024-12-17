Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 15 Recap

With week 15 of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!

WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts

-> In Indy's 31-13 loss to Denver, Gould made an impact in the passing attack, catching a deep pass from quarterback Anthony Richardson late in the contest for 23 yards. He also added 36 yards on a punt return (took two total) with the 36-yarder being the longest PR the Colts had this season...

OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers

-> Seumalo made his 10th straight start at left guard for the Steelers in their 27-13 loss to Philly and played 43 snaps.

OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints

-> Fuaga started at left tackle for the Saints (14th of the year) and saw 55 snaps in the 20-19 loss to the Commanders.

WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys

-> In Dallas' 30-14 win over Carolina, Cooks started at receiver and played 45 snaps. He finished second in receptions and targets to CeeDee Lamb, tallying three catches for 34 yards.

S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins

-> In Miami's 20-12 loss to Houston, Poyer started at free safety, played 50 snaps, and finished with one tackle...

S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers

-> Firmly entering the Packers' rotation to close out the regular season, Oladapo has now played in three straight weeks and made his defensive debut of the season against the Seahawks. He played three snaps at free safety and saw four on special teams...

OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings

-> Brandel started at left guard (14th of the year) in the Vikings' 30-12 win over Minnesota on Monday night... We'll update his snap counts when we receive them...

ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams

-> In LA's 12-6 win over San Francisco, Speights made his sixth straight start of the season at middle linebacker and played 36 snaps. He finished with the second-most tackles on defense with seven and also added a tackle for loss. He's the Rams' third-highest-graded defender per PFF this season...

DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots

-> In New England's 30-17 loss to the Cardinals, Austin played at cornerback for the Patriots, seeing 25 snaps. He also played six snaps on special teams across kick coverage and punt coverage.

P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers

-> In Carolina's 30-14 loss to the Cowboys, Hekker punted four times for 190 yards. He averaged 47.5 yards per punt and had a long punt of 53 yards on the afternoon...

