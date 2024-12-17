Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 15 Recap

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With week 15 of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!
On 53-Man Roster
WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts
-> In Indy's 31-13 loss to Denver, Gould made an impact in the passing attack, catching a deep pass from quarterback Anthony Richardson late in the contest for 23 yards. He also added 36 yards on a punt return (took two total) with the 36-yarder being the longest PR the Colts had this season...
OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Seumalo made his 10th straight start at left guard for the Steelers in their 27-13 loss to Philly and played 43 snaps.
OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints
-> Fuaga started at left tackle for the Saints (14th of the year) and saw 55 snaps in the 20-19 loss to the Commanders.
WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys
-> In Dallas' 30-14 win over Carolina, Cooks started at receiver and played 45 snaps. He finished second in receptions and targets to CeeDee Lamb, tallying three catches for 34 yards.
S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins
-> In Miami's 20-12 loss to Houston, Poyer started at free safety, played 50 snaps, and finished with one tackle...
S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers
-> Firmly entering the Packers' rotation to close out the regular season, Oladapo has now played in three straight weeks and made his defensive debut of the season against the Seahawks. He played three snaps at free safety and saw four on special teams...
OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings
-> Brandel started at left guard (14th of the year) in the Vikings' 30-12 win over Minnesota on Monday night... We'll update his snap counts when we receive them...
ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams
-> In LA's 12-6 win over San Francisco, Speights made his sixth straight start of the season at middle linebacker and played 36 snaps. He finished with the second-most tackles on defense with seven and also added a tackle for loss. He's the Rams' third-highest-graded defender per PFF this season...
DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots
-> In New England's 30-17 loss to the Cardinals, Austin played at cornerback for the Patriots, seeing 25 snaps. He also played six snaps on special teams across kick coverage and punt coverage.
P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers
-> In Carolina's 30-14 loss to the Cowboys, Hekker punted four times for 190 yards. He averaged 47.5 yards per punt and had a long punt of 53 yards on the afternoon...
On Practice Squad
WR Isaiah Hodgins - New York Giants
-> After having a brief stint on the active roster and earning his first stats of the season, Hodgins remains on the Giants' practice squad...
DB Ryan Cooper Jr. - Seattle Seahawks
-> After being let go by Baltimore's practice squad, Cooper was recently picked up by the Seattle Seahawks and is on their practice squad.
RB Jermar Jefferson - Detroit Lions
-> After dealing with numerous injuries early in his pro career, Jefferson is healthy entering the year with the Lions and is currently the third-string practice squad RB. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but the Lions kept him around and have done so since making him a seventh-round pick several years ago, so they're still invested in the young back.
DB Nahshon Wright - Minnesota Vikings
-> After struggling to break into the Cowboys DB rotation these past couple of years, Wright was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he currently resides as the top cornerback on the practice squad. We'll see if the Vikings perhaps value Wright's third-round draft grade better than the Cowboys did...
QB Jake Luton - Las Vegas Raiders
-> With Gardner Minshew out for the season and Aidan O'Connell on the shelf the Las Vegas Raiders are down to just Desmond Ridder and Carter Bradley at quarterback and elected to sign the former Oregon State signal-caller to their practice squad... The Raiders will be Luton's sixth different team, as he was most recently signed to the Panthers' practice squad ahead of the 2024 campaign. He's thrown for 473 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions during his lone playing time in 2020 in three games with the Jaguars...
DB Steven Nelson - Kansas City Chiefs
-> Summoned out of retirement by the team that drafted him, Nelson is officially back in the show after injuries to the Chiefs' defensive backfield forced them to search for additional depth. While Nelson was out of the league for a few months, it wouldn't surprise me if he were essentially waiting for an opportunity like this to ring chase in his twilight time, and he should be able to hit the ground running in KC...
Injured Reserve/OUT
DB Rejzohn Wright - New Orleans Saints
-> Wright was placed on injured reserve by the Saints with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear whether he will play yet this season.
DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions
-> Peko suffered what is expected to be a season-ending pectoral injury in the Lions' win over Dallas...
TE Teagan Quitoriano - Houston Texans
-> Quitoriano was recently played on IR with a knee injury - it's unclear how long he'll be out
TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
-> After suffering an ankle injury in the week four loss to Minnesota, Musgrave didn't see action recovering in week five. The injury turned out to be potentially more significant than originally thought as the Packers placed Musgrave on IR before this past weekend's games. It's expected he will miss about a month...
