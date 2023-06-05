PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

BATON ROUGE, La. – Aiden Jimenez worked a season-long six innings and Oregon State defeated Sam Houston, 3-1, in Sunday’s nightcap to send the Beavers to the Championship Game of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.

Jimenez came on in relief of Ian Lawson, who started and allowed a first-inning run. Jimenez gave up singles in the third, fourth and sixth innings, but kept Sam Houston to just two runners in scoring position in his outing.

The righty, who struck out a season-high six, picked up the win to improve to 5-2 on the year.

Oregon State, trailing 1-0 entering the fourth, scored three runs in the frame. Mikey Kane got a blooper to drop down the right field line for a game-tying double. He then scored when the next batter to the plate, Brady Kasper, drove a single down the right field line, bringing in two.

Sam Houston’s (39-25) Marshall Wales took the loss to drop to 2-6 on the year. He scattered five hits and three runs in five innings.

Kasper and Garret Forrester each tallied two hits to pace the Beavers (41-19), who posted six as a team.

Ryan Brown closed out the game with a scoreless ninth for his 11th save of the season.

Next Up

Oregon State returns to action Monday when taking on host LSU at 11 a.m. PT (1 p.m. local time). The Beavers will need to win two to advance, with the if necessary game set to be played at 3 p.m. PT (5 p.m. local) or 55 minutes after the completion of game one if it ends less than an hour prior to game two.

A broadcast determination for both games will be announced on Monday morning.

Oregon State Notes

- Forrester singled in the fourth inning to extend his reached-base streak to 59 games.

- Kane pushed his hit streak to 17 games with an RBI double in the fourth. The 17 games is a season-long by a Beaver.

- Jimenez’s outing marked a season-long for the freshman. Previously, his longest outing was four innings against Cal Poly on March 3.

- Travis Bazzana saw his hit streak snapped at 13 games.

- Forrester drew three walks on the day, and now has 156 for his career, equaling Adley Rutschman’s (2017-19) program record.

- OSU was held to single-digit hits for the first time since May 16 against Portland.

OSU Athletics