Oregon State running back target Brandon Tullis is down to two. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound tailback is down to Oregon State and Cal according to Commit Coverage on Twitter, a Rivals contributor.

Tullis prior to cutting down his list also had notable offers from Boston College, Colorado State, Kansas, Tulane, and Tulsa among others.

The Beavers originally offered the Texas native earlier this year in late January as the 6-foot-2 tailback began to see his stock rise. Over the spring, Oregon State remained a primary player in Tullis's recruitment and held an unofficial visit in March, one that went well and put the Beavers in a top spot.

Despite holding one commitment from running back Makhi Fraizer, the Beavers are still looking to add an additional running back to their 2024 recruiting class.

Currently, Tullis only has an official visit set to Oregon State for June 16.