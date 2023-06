PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!





One of Oregon State's official visitors this week was defensive end Keona Wilhite out of Tuscon, Arizona.

It was the second of three official visits for the 6-foot-5, 234-pound defensive end as he also took a visit to UCLA at the end of May and has visits to Arizona and Washington.

While there's still a way to go in his recruitment, not expecting to make a commitment for several more months, Oregon State helped themselves this weekend with Wilhite in his recruitment.

