While part of Oregon State's coaching staff is busy in Corvallis hosting official visitors, Jonathan Smith will be at the Northwest Showcase at Western Oregon University on Saturday. The showcase will offer Smith and other Oregon State coaching staff members who tag along an up close and personal look at some of the top prospects in the region and from across the country including several that already holds offers.

Below we take a look at several of the notable and key prospects attending Saturday's camp including those with offers from the Beavers. Names attending include the likes of Jason Brown, Isendre Ahfau, Jericho Johnson, Joey Olson, Kyan McDonald, and others.

