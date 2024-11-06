in other news
Oregon State Football By The Numbers
BeaversEdge takes a closer look at Oregon State football by the numbers entering the next stretch of games...
Oregon State Football vs San Jose State Odds
BeaversEdge gives the spread, total, and money line via ESPNBET against San Jose State...
Analysis: QB Tristan Ti'a Brings Dual-Threat Ability To Oregon State
BeaversEdge breaks down what QB Tristan Ti'a will bring to Corvallis!
Analysis: EDGE Bleu Dantzler Brings High Upside To Oregon State
BeaversEdge breaks down what EDGE Bleu Dantzler will bring to Corvallis!
Harlan: Oregon State Needs Answers At Quarterback
BeaversEdge's Ryan Harlan takes a deep dive into Oregon State's quarterback situation...
in other news
Oregon State Football By The Numbers
BeaversEdge takes a closer look at Oregon State football by the numbers entering the next stretch of games...
Oregon State Football vs San Jose State Odds
BeaversEdge gives the spread, total, and money line via ESPNBET against San Jose State...
Analysis: QB Tristan Ti'a Brings Dual-Threat Ability To Oregon State
BeaversEdge breaks down what QB Tristan Ti'a will bring to Corvallis!
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
How did members of Oregon State's 2025 & 2026 recruiting class perform last week?BeaversEdge takes a look below.
MORE: A Closer Look At SJSU | WATCH: Offense Talks SJSU & MORE | Beavers In The NFL: Week 9 Recap | MBB: Beavers Open With Win Over UTU | Quick Hits From Trent Bray | Trent Bray Presser | OSU FB By The Numbers | SJSU vs OSU Odds | Analysis: Beavers Add Dual-Threat QB In Ti'a | Analysis: EDGE Bleu Dantzler Brings Upside To OSU
Ti'a completed 24-of-30 passing attempts this season for 405 yards and two touchdowns. For the year, the Beavers quarterback commitment has compelted 77.3% of his passes for 2,627 yards and 22 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He also has an additoinal 586 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
No stats are available for Clovis's most recent game. Folr the year, Rose has compelted 164-of-250 passing attempts for 2,202 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
Sean Craig had one tackle in the game for Liberty. Craig has 33 tackles this season as well as four pass deflections and one interception.
Glasper had four receptiosn for 85 yards last week against Palo Verde. The future Beavers' defensive back also has 31 tackles, three interceptions, and two pass deflections this season.
Glass had eight carries for 61 yards and a touchdown last weekend in a 29-14 win for Hnaford. He also had three receptions for 150 yards. This season Glass has toatled 627 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns as well as 381 receiving yards and one additional touchdown.
Myers had four tackles icnluding a sack in a 13-3 loss for Cardinal Newman. He now hsa 19 tackles and seven sacks this season.
Madison had two tackles in a 49-8 win for Prestonwood last week. He has 27 tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss, and six pass deflections this season.
Walker had six tackles in a 27-17 win for Lewisville over Guyer.
Knapp had seven tackles and two sacks for Clayton Valley Charter against Miramonte last weekend. This season he has 51 tackles including 10 sacks and five quarterback hurries.
NO STATS AVAILABLE / SEASON OVER
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @tjmathewson, & @ryan_harlan
- SDE
- TE
- S
- ATH
- RB
- OLB
- RB
- TE
- CB
- SDE