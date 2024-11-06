(Photo by © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Ti'a completed 24-of-30 passing attempts this season for 405 yards and two touchdowns. For the year, the Beavers quarterback commitment has compelted 77.3% of his passes for 2,627 yards and 22 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He also has an additoinal 586 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

No stats are available for Clovis's most recent game. Folr the year, Rose has compelted 164-of-250 passing attempts for 2,202 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Sean Craig had one tackle in the game for Liberty. Craig has 33 tackles this season as well as four pass deflections and one interception.



Glasper had four receptiosn for 85 yards last week against Palo Verde. The future Beavers' defensive back also has 31 tackles, three interceptions, and two pass deflections this season.

Glass had eight carries for 61 yards and a touchdown last weekend in a 29-14 win for Hnaford. He also had three receptions for 150 yards. This season Glass has toatled 627 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns as well as 381 receiving yards and one additional touchdown.

Myers had four tackles icnluding a sack in a 13-3 loss for Cardinal Newman. He now hsa 19 tackles and seven sacks this season.

Madison had two tackles in a 49-8 win for Prestonwood last week. He has 27 tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss, and six pass deflections this season.

Walker had six tackles in a 27-17 win for Lewisville over Guyer.

Knapp had seven tackles and two sacks for Clayton Valley Charter against Miramonte last weekend. This season he has 51 tackles including 10 sacks and five quarterback hurries.

NO STATS AVAILABLE / SEASON OVER