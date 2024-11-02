Analysis: EDGE Bleu Dantzler Brings High Upside To Oregon State

With the Oregon State football team recently adding 2025 EDGE rusher Darian (Bleu) Dantzler BeaversEdge takes a closer look at what he'll bring to the program when he arrives!

As the 2024 season has progressed, the need for additional depth on the defensive line and at-edge rusher has shown in a big way. The Beavers are struggling to generate a pass rush and need more depth in both rooms and that has shown on the recruiting trail.

Insert Darian "Bleu" Dantzler, the latest defensive end/edge rusher to join the 2025 recruiting class, who will further help add to the Beavers' future prospects of improving the pass rush.

Checking in at a 5.6 on the Rivals scale, Dantzler is tied with tight end Cody Seigner for the highest-rated recruit in the class, so the upside is certainly there.

Dantzler will be joining fellow DLs Jesse Myers, Logan Knapp, and Nik Fisher in the '25 class and that group certainly has a solid amount of upside and should put the room in a much better position entering next season.

Those four will join a DL unit that features Nick Norris, Takari Hickle, Jacob Schuster, JoJo Johnson, Kelze Howard, Thomas Collins, Tygee Hill, and Tevita Pome'e.