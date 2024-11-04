Quick Hits From Oregon State HC Trent Bray's Press Conference

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State head coach Trent Bray met with the media on Monday to recap the bye week and preview the matchup with San Jose State, BeaversEdge writer Ryan Harlan recaps the information!

MORE: Trent Bray Presser | OSU FB By The Numbers | SJSU vs OSU Odds | Analysis: Beavers Add Dual-Threat QB In Ti'a | Analysis: EDGE Bleu Dantzler Brings Upside To OSU | Harlan: Oregon State Needs Answers At QB | PFF: Highest-Graded Defensive Players | EDGE POD: Talkin' Bowl Chances & MORE