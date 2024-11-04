Quick Hits From Oregon State HC Trent Bray's Press Conference

Advertisement

in other news

EDGE POD: Talkin' Oregon State's Bowl Chances, QB Play, Stretch Run, & MORE

EDGE POD: Talkin' Oregon State's Bowl Chances, QB Play, Stretch Run, & MORE

BeaversEdge talks about Oregon State's bowl chances, quarterback play, and much more...

 • BeaversEdge.com
Oregon State MBB: G Liutauras Lelevicius Eligible to Play Immediately

Oregon State MBB: G Liutauras Lelevicius Eligible to Play Immediately

The NCAA confirmed on Thursday that Oregon State guard Liutauras Lelevicius will be eligible...

 • BeaversEdge.com
Oregon State Baseball Announces 2025 Schedule

Oregon State Baseball Announces 2025 Schedule

The Beavers have released their 2025 schedule!

 • BeaversEdge.com
PFF: Oregon State's Highest-Graded Offensive Players Through Eight Games

PFF: Oregon State's Highest-Graded Offensive Players Through Eight Games

BeaversEdge looks at Oregon State's highest-graded offensive players through eight games...

Premium content
 • Brenden Slaughter
Oregon State QB commit Tristan Ti'a 'excited to start journey' as a Beaver

Oregon State QB commit Tristan Ti'a 'excited to start journey' as a Beaver

Oregon State commit Tristan Ti'a discusses his commitment.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

in other news

EDGE POD: Talkin' Oregon State's Bowl Chances, QB Play, Stretch Run, & MORE

EDGE POD: Talkin' Oregon State's Bowl Chances, QB Play, Stretch Run, & MORE

BeaversEdge talks about Oregon State's bowl chances, quarterback play, and much more...

 • BeaversEdge.com
Oregon State MBB: G Liutauras Lelevicius Eligible to Play Immediately

Oregon State MBB: G Liutauras Lelevicius Eligible to Play Immediately

The NCAA confirmed on Thursday that Oregon State guard Liutauras Lelevicius will be eligible...

 • BeaversEdge.com
Oregon State Baseball Announces 2025 Schedule

Oregon State Baseball Announces 2025 Schedule

The Beavers have released their 2025 schedule!

 • BeaversEdge.com
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 4, 2024
Quick Hits From Oregon State HC Trent Bray's Press Conference
circle avatar
Ryan Harlan  •  BeaversEdge
Campus Insider
Twitter
@ryan_harlan7

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State head coach Trent Bray met with the media on Monday to recap the bye week and preview the matchup with San Jose State, BeaversEdge writer Ryan Harlan recaps the information!

MORE: Trent Bray Presser | OSU FB By The Numbers | SJSU vs OSU Odds | Analysis: Beavers Add Dual-Threat QB In Ti'a | Analysis: EDGE Bleu Dantzler Brings Upside To OSU | Harlan: Oregon State Needs Answers At QB | PFF: Highest-Graded Defensive Players | EDGE POD: Talkin' Bowl Chances & MORE

Quick Hits

Four key takeaways from Trent Bray's press conference ahead of San Jose State coming out of the second bye week

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Oregon State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement