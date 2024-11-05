Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 9 Recap

With week nine of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!

P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers

-> In Carolina's 23-22 win over New Orleans, Hekker punted five times for 216 yards. He averaged 43.2 yards per punt, landed three inside the 20, and had a long punt of 52 yards...

WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts

-> Gould didn't see action in Indy's 21-13 loss to Minnesota...

OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers

-> Seumalo and the Steelers were idle...

OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints

-> In New Orleans' 23-22 loss to Carolina, Fuaga made his ninth straight start at left tackle, playing a season-high 79 snaps.

S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins

-> In Miami's 30-27 loss to Buffalo, Poyer started at strong safety and played a season-high 66 snaps. He finished with five tackles...

S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers

-> Oladapo saw his first action since week five against the Lions, playing nine snaps on special teams across kick return, and kick coverage...

OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings

-> In Minnesota's 21-13 win over the Colts, Brandel started at left guard and tied his season-high in snaps with 73 on the evening...

TE Teagan Quitoriano - Houston Texans

-> In Houston's loss to New York, Quitoriano saw 14 snaps in a reserve/blocking role...

ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams

-> In the Rams' OT win over Seattle, Speights saw five snaps on defense at inside linebacker and finished with two tackles...