Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 9 Recap

With week nine of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!
With week nine of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!
On 53-Man Roster
P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers
-> In Carolina's 23-22 win over New Orleans, Hekker punted five times for 216 yards. He averaged 43.2 yards per punt, landed three inside the 20, and had a long punt of 52 yards...
WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts
-> Gould didn't see action in Indy's 21-13 loss to Minnesota...
OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Seumalo and the Steelers were idle...
OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints
-> In New Orleans' 23-22 loss to Carolina, Fuaga made his ninth straight start at left tackle, playing a season-high 79 snaps.
S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins
-> In Miami's 30-27 loss to Buffalo, Poyer started at strong safety and played a season-high 66 snaps. He finished with five tackles...
S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers
-> Oladapo saw his first action since week five against the Lions, playing nine snaps on special teams across kick return, and kick coverage...
OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings
-> In Minnesota's 21-13 win over the Colts, Brandel started at left guard and tied his season-high in snaps with 73 on the evening...
TE Teagan Quitoriano - Houston Texans
-> In Houston's loss to New York, Quitoriano saw 14 snaps in a reserve/blocking role...
ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams
-> In the Rams' OT win over Seattle, Speights saw five snaps on defense at inside linebacker and finished with two tackles...
On Practice Squad
WR Isaiah Hodgins - New York Giants
-> After having a brief stint on the active roster and earning his first stats of the season, Hodgins remains on the Giants' practice squad...
DB Ryan Cooper Jr - Baltimore Ravens
-> After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Cooper signed a free-agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens. He didn't make the 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad and is currently their third-string CB.
RB Jermar Jefferson - Detroit Lions
-> After dealing with numerous injuries early in his pro career, Jefferson is healthy entering the year with the Lions and is currently the third-string practice squad RB. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but the Lions kept him around and have done so since making him a seventh-round pick several years ago, so they're still invested in the young back.
DB Nahshon Wright - Minnesota Vikings
-> After struggling to break into the Cowboys DB rotation these past couple of years, Wright was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he currently resides as the top cornerback on the practice squad. We'll see if the Vikings perhaps value Wright's third-round draft grade better than the Cowboys did...
Injured Reserve/OUT
DB Rejzohn Wright - New Orleans Saints
-> Wright was placed on injured reserve by the Saints with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear whether he will play yet this season.
WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys
-> Cooks is on short-term IR with a knee injury, but should return in a month or so.
DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions
-> Peko suffered what is expected to be a season-ending pectoral injury in the Lions' win over Dallas...
TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
-> After suffering an ankle injury in the week four loss to Minnesota, Musgrave didn't see action recovering in week five. The injury turned out to be potentially more significant than originally thought as the Packers placed Musgrave on IR before this past weekend's games. It's expected he will miss about a month...
DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots
-> Placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, it's unclear how much time Austin is set to miss...
