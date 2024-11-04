Oregon State Football By The Numbers

With the Oregon State football team (4-4) coming off an idle week and preparing to face San Jose State at Reser Stadium this next Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Beavers by the numbers!

216.6 - Rush yards per game for the Oregon State offense. That's good for 12th-best nationally...

1,733 - Total rushing yards on the year, 20th-most in the country.

49% - Oregon State's third-down conversion percentage on the season, good for 12th-best nationally.

42% - Oregon State's third-down conversion defense percentage, which ranks 96th nationally.

60% - Oregon State's fourth down conversions on the year, going 8-for-15.

33% - Oregon State has allowed just three fourth-down conversions on the season, good for 8th-best nationally. Opponents have converted 3-of-9 this season...

37: Oregon State has been called for just 37 penalties this season, the 12th-fewest in the country.

190: The Oregon State offense has 190 first downs on the season, 33rd-most nationally.

113th: Oregon State's passing yards per game (184.9) ranks 113th nationally.

41st: Oregon State and punter Josh Green rank 41st in the country in average yards per punt at just over 40 yards per.

85%: Opponents score in the redzone against Oregon State 85% of the time, ranking 73rd in the country...

83%: Oregon State's redzone offense scores 83% of the time, going 25-for-30 with 19 rushing scores, two pass TD, and four made field goals.