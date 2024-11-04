Oregon State Football By The Numbers

in other news
EDGE POD: Talkin' Oregon State's Bowl Chances, QB Play, Stretch Run, & MORE
BeaversEdge talks about Oregon State's bowl chances, quarterback play, and much more...
Oregon State MBB: G Liutauras Lelevicius Eligible to Play Immediately
The NCAA confirmed on Thursday that Oregon State guard Liutauras Lelevicius will be eligible...
Oregon State Baseball Announces 2025 Schedule
The Beavers have released their 2025 schedule!
PFF: Oregon State's Highest-Graded Offensive Players Through Eight Games
BeaversEdge looks at Oregon State's highest-graded offensive players through eight games...
Oregon State QB commit Tristan Ti'a 'excited to start journey' as a Beaver
Oregon State commit Tristan Ti'a discusses his commitment.
With the Oregon State football team (4-4) coming off an idle week and preparing to face San Jose State at Reser Stadium this next Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Beavers by the numbers!
TEAM
216.6 - Rush yards per game for the Oregon State offense. That's good for 12th-best nationally...
1,733 - Total rushing yards on the year, 20th-most in the country.
49% - Oregon State's third-down conversion percentage on the season, good for 12th-best nationally.
42% - Oregon State's third-down conversion defense percentage, which ranks 96th nationally.
60% - Oregon State's fourth down conversions on the year, going 8-for-15.
33% - Oregon State has allowed just three fourth-down conversions on the season, good for 8th-best nationally. Opponents have converted 3-of-9 this season...
37: Oregon State has been called for just 37 penalties this season, the 12th-fewest in the country.
190: The Oregon State offense has 190 first downs on the season, 33rd-most nationally.
113th: Oregon State's passing yards per game (184.9) ranks 113th nationally.
41st: Oregon State and punter Josh Green rank 41st in the country in average yards per punt at just over 40 yards per.
85%: Opponents score in the redzone against Oregon State 85% of the time, ranking 73rd in the country...
83%: Oregon State's redzone offense scores 83% of the time, going 25-for-30 with 19 rushing scores, two pass TD, and four made field goals.
109th: Oregon State's run defense ranks nationally on a per-game allowed basis, allowing 186.4 yards per game.
39th: The Beavers rank 39th nationally in tackles for loss allowed, with just an average of 4.5 per game.
29.38: Points allowed per game by the Oregon State defense this season, tied for 101st nationally.
27.4: Points per game by the Oregon State offense this season, good for 75th nationally.
1st: Oregon State leads the nation in time of possession, averaging 34 minutes per game.
85th: Oregon State's national rank in total defense, allowing 384.8 yards per game.
59th: Oregon State's national rank for total offense, averaging 401.5 yards per game.
94th: The Beavers are tied for 94th nationally in turnover margin, being -3 on the year.