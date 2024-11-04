Advertisement

EDGE POD: Talkin' Oregon State's Bowl Chances, QB Play, Stretch Run, & MORE

EDGE POD: Talkin' Oregon State's Bowl Chances, QB Play, Stretch Run, & MORE

BeaversEdge talks about Oregon State's bowl chances, quarterback play, and much more...

 • BeaversEdge.com
Oregon State MBB: G Liutauras Lelevicius Eligible to Play Immediately

Oregon State MBB: G Liutauras Lelevicius Eligible to Play Immediately

The NCAA confirmed on Thursday that Oregon State guard Liutauras Lelevicius will be eligible...

 • BeaversEdge.com
Oregon State Baseball Announces 2025 Schedule

Oregon State Baseball Announces 2025 Schedule

The Beavers have released their 2025 schedule!

 • BeaversEdge.com
PFF: Oregon State's Highest-Graded Offensive Players Through Eight Games

PFF: Oregon State's Highest-Graded Offensive Players Through Eight Games

BeaversEdge looks at Oregon State's highest-graded offensive players through eight games...

Premium content
 • Brenden Slaughter
Oregon State QB commit Tristan Ti'a 'excited to start journey' as a Beaver

Oregon State QB commit Tristan Ti'a 'excited to start journey' as a Beaver

Oregon State commit Tristan Ti'a discusses his commitment.

Premium content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Published Nov 4, 2024
Oregon State Football vs San Jose State Odds
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
With the Oregon State football team (4-4) preparing to host San Jose State this weekend, BeaversEdge looks at the contest odds via ESPNBet.

SJSU vs Oregon State - Odds - Via ESPNBET
TEAMSpread (Open)Over/UnderMoney line

San Jose State

+3 (+3)

O55.5

+145

Oregon State

-3 (-3)

U55.5

-170

