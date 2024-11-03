Analysis: QB Tristan Ti'a Brings Dual-Threat Ability To Oregon State

in other news
Oregon State QB commit Tristan Ti'a 'excited to start journey' as a Beaver
Oregon State commit Tristan Ti'a discusses his commitment.
How did Oregon State commitments perform last weekend?
How did Oregon State prospects perform this past weekend?
PFF Grades: Where Oregon State Ranks After Eight Games + Takeaways
BeaversEdge dives into the PFF team grades on the season through eight games...
Analysis: EDGE Nik Fisher Brings Pass Rush Upside To Oregon State
BeaversEdge breaks down what Nik Fisher will bring to Corvallis...
ESPN FPI Projects Remaining Games On Oregon State's Schedule
BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the FPI projections for the remainder of the season...
With the Oregon State football team recently landing 2025 quarterback Tristan Ti'a, BeaversEdge looks at what he'll bring to the program and much more!
How The Beavers Landed Ti'a
Ti'a has been on Oregon State's radar for quite a while, it was over a year ago that the 6-foot-3 dual-threat quarterback first made a trip to Corvallis for a visit. However, the Beavers waited and waited to extend an offer to the California signal caller but they did remain in contact.
As the Beavers continued to evaluate the 2025 quarterback market, they would eventually get an official visit scheduled for their home matchup against UNLV. On that visit, the Beavers decided it was time to offer Ti'a and shortly afterwards, he announced his commitment to Oregon State.
