Analysis: QB Tristan Ti'a Brings Dual-Threat Ability To Oregon State

With the Oregon State football team recently landing 2025 quarterback Tristan Ti'a , BeaversEdge looks at what he'll bring to the program and much more!

Ti'a has been on Oregon State's radar for quite a while, it was over a year ago that the 6-foot-3 dual-threat quarterback first made a trip to Corvallis for a visit. However, the Beavers waited and waited to extend an offer to the California signal caller but they did remain in contact.

As the Beavers continued to evaluate the 2025 quarterback market, they would eventually get an official visit scheduled for their home matchup against UNLV. On that visit, the Beavers decided it was time to offer Ti'a and shortly afterwards, he announced his commitment to Oregon State.