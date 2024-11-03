Advertisement

Oregon State QB commit Tristan Ti'a 'excited to start journey' as a Beaver

Oregon State commit Tristan Ti'a discusses his commitment.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
How did Oregon State commitments perform last weekend?

How did Oregon State prospects perform this past weekend?

PFF Grades: Where Oregon State Ranks After Eight Games + Takeaways

PFF Grades: Where Oregon State Ranks After Eight Games + Takeaways

BeaversEdge dives into the PFF team grades on the season through eight games...

 • Brenden Slaughter
Analysis: EDGE Nik Fisher Brings Pass Rush Upside To Oregon State

Analysis: EDGE Nik Fisher Brings Pass Rush Upside To Oregon State

BeaversEdge breaks down what Nik Fisher will bring to Corvallis...

 • Brenden Slaughter & Dylan Callaghan-Croley
ESPN FPI Projects Remaining Games On Oregon State's Schedule

ESPN FPI Projects Remaining Games On Oregon State's Schedule

BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the FPI projections for the remainder of the season...

 • Brenden Slaughter

Published Nov 3, 2024
Analysis: QB Tristan Ti'a Brings Dual-Threat Ability To Oregon State
Brenden Slaughter & Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Staff

With the Oregon State football team recently landing 2025 quarterback Tristan Ti'a, BeaversEdge looks at what he'll bring to the program and much more!

How The Beavers Landed Ti'a

Ti'a has been on Oregon State's radar for quite a while, it was over a year ago that the 6-foot-3 dual-threat quarterback first made a trip to Corvallis for a visit. However, the Beavers waited and waited to extend an offer to the California signal caller but they did remain in contact.

As the Beavers continued to evaluate the 2025 quarterback market, they would eventually get an official visit scheduled for their home matchup against UNLV. On that visit, the Beavers decided it was time to offer Ti'a and shortly afterwards, he announced his commitment to Oregon State.

