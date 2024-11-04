WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Press Conference (SJSU Week)

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State (4-4) head coach Trent Bray as he recaps the bye week and looks ahead to San Jose State...

