Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At San Jose State

With the Oregon State football team (4-4) preparing for a matchup with San Jose State (5-4) on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Spartans!

Opponent Preview

- The defending co-regular season Mountain West champions look for their fourth bowl game in the last five years and a third bowl game in a row for the first time in SJSU history.

- With a win, the Spartans would be bowl-eligible for the third season in a row for the first time since having four straight seasons with winning records from 1989-92.

The Spartans are 11-4 in their last 15 games overall and are 9-2 in their last 11 conference games.

- At 5-3, the Spartans have the best record out of every California FBS school.

- The Spartans had 11 first-time FBS starters in their game vs. Sac State (8/29/24), which was the fifth most in the country. The Spartans have started 20 first-time FBS starters through six games, the country's third-most.

- The Spartans have seven home games for the first time since 2006 and are 14-2 in their last 16 games at CEFCU Stadium and 20-5 at CEFCU Stadium since 2020.

- The Spartans had five takeaways against Sac State (8/29/24), which was the most takeaways for SJSU since having six against New Mexico on Oct. 4, 2019.

- SJSU has forced 19 turnovers this season, which is good for third in the nation. The Spartans' 14 interceptions are good for third in the nation and first in the Mountain West.

- Against Nevada (10/5/24), the Spartans had no turnovers for the only time this season.

- According to Stats Perform, Nick Nash has a receiving touchdown in eight consecutive games, the longest active streak in FBS and an SJSU record. It’s the longest streak to start a season in MW history.

- Also, according to Stats Perform, Nash has seven games this season, recording at least 90 yards, the most by any FBS player. Nash had at least seven receptions in each of those seven games. The last MW player to have more games with 90+ receiving yards and 7+ catches in a single season than Nash was Colorado State’s Rashard Higgins in 2014 (nine).

- This season, Nash leads all FBS players outright in receptions (80), receptions per game (10.0) and receiving touchdowns (12). Nash is the third FBS player since 1996 to have 50+ receptions and 8+ touchdown receptions through the team's first four games of the season (Texas Tech's Michael Crabtree in 2007 and Louisiana Tech's Troy Edwards in 1998).

- Nash is second in FBS in receiving yards per game (124.4) and second in the country with 995 receiving yards.

- Nash is second in SJSU history with 21 receiving touchdowns and has only been a true wide receiver for 22 games. He is eight away from the record by Chandler Jones from 2010-13 and his 12 touchdowns are three away from the SJSU single-season record of 15 by Jones in 2013.

- Nash broke the SJSU regular-season reception record of 15 against Kennesaw State with 17 receptions (9/14/24) set by Tuati Wooden (vs. Tulsa, 2003), Steven Pulley (vs. Stanford, 1999), and Guy Liggins (vs. Fresno State, 1986).

- Nash had 17 (9/14/24 vs. Kennesaw State) and 16 receptions (9/20/24 at WSU). The 17 receptions are tied for the most for an FBS wide receiver in a single game this season.

- Nash has 10 or more receptions in four games this season, which ties an SJSU record (Evan Jurovich, 2007).

- Pro Football Focus (PFF) has Nash ranked as the sixth-best wide receiver in the country with a grade of 87.4 and he's rated as the top slot receiver in the country.

- Nash also threw his first touchdown pass since Oct. 30, 2021, and the 11th of his career when he found Jacob Stewart for a 26-yard score (8/29/24 vs. Sac State). Nash is the first non-quarterback to throw a touchdown pass for the Spartans since Tre Walker threw a 54-yard touchdown pass in 2017 against San Diego State.

- Nash is only the third FBS player in the last three years to throw a passing touchdown and have two receiving touchdowns in the same game (KJ Concepcion of NC State in 2023 and Xavier Worthy of Texas in 2022).

- Nash threw his second touchdown pass of the season against Nevada (10/5/24).

- Nash's 80 catches this season are only nine away from the SJSU single-season record of 89 in 2011 by Noel Grigsby. Zay Jones has the FBS single-season record of 158 in 2016 for ECU.

- According to Stats Perform, Nash is the first Mountain West player to have at least 10 receiving touchdowns and two passing touchdowns in a season. The last FBS player to have such a season was North Carolina’s Quinshad Davis in 2013.

- The Spartans have the best passing offense in the Mountain West and are seventh in the country with 2,596 yards, which is 324.5 yards per game.

- Only two games this season the Spartans haven't hit 320 or more yards passing.