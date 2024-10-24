Advertisement

Oregon State finds their 2025 QB in Tristan Ti'a

Oregon State finds their 2025 QB in Tristan Ti'a

The Oregon State Beavers have finally found their quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Press Conference (Cal Week)

WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Press Conference (Cal Week)

Hear from Oregon State head coach Trent Bray as he recaps UNLV and looks to Cal...

 • Brenden Slaughter
Quick Hits From Oregon State HC Trent Bray's Press Conference

Quick Hits From Oregon State HC Trent Bray's Press Conference

Get all the important Oregon State football updates from head coach Trent Bray...

Premium content
 • Ryan Harlan
Oregon State Snap Counts + Takeaways: Who Played The Most vs UNLV?

Oregon State Snap Counts + Takeaways: Who Played The Most vs UNLV?

BeaversEdge has the snap counts from Oregon State's loss to UNLV...

Premium content
 • Brenden Slaughter
Oregon State Football vs Cal Odds

Oregon State Football vs Cal Odds

BeaversEdge gives the spread, total, and money line via ESPNBET against Cal...

 • Brenden Slaughter

Published Oct 24, 2024
EDGE PODCAST: Talkin' Oregon State's 2025 Schedule, UNLV, Cal, & MORE
Staff

Join BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and writers Ryan Harlan and T.J. Mathewson as they discuss Oregon State's 2025 football schedule, the loss to UNLV, the matchup against Cal, and much more!

MORE: WATCH: Beaver Defense Previews Cal & MORE | 2025 Schedule Released | WATCH: Offense Pre Cal | How Beaver Commits Are Faring | Beavers In The NFL: Week 7 Recap | Beavers Add 2025 QB Tristan Ti'a | Quick Hits From Trent Bray | Snap Counts vs UNLV | OSU vs Cal Odds | Team Grades & Top Performers vs UNLV

