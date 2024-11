WATCH: Oregon State Offense Previews SJSU & MORE

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State receivers coach Kefense Hynson, receiver Taz Reddicks, and tight end Bryce Caufield as they talk the bye week, SJSU, and much more!

