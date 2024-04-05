PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CARY, N.C. – Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana is one of 45 players on the midseason Golden Spikes Award watch list, USA Baseball announced on Thursday.

Bazzana, who was on the preseason watch list, is one of two players from the Pac-12 on the list. The list will be pared down to the award’s semifinalists on May 20 with finalists announced June 5. The 2024 winner will be announced on June 22.

Bazzana, from Sydney, Australia, is vying to become the second Beaver to win the award, following Adley Rutschman in 2019.

Thus far, Bazzana, a junior, is leading the Pac-12 in just about every major offensive category. He is first in the league in batting average (.465), home runs (16), walks (34), hits (47), runs (44), slugging percentage (1.059) and on-base percentage (.606).

Nationally, Bazzana is first in on-base percentage, third in slugging percentage and home runs, fourth in runs scored and fifth in walks.

He’s already been named the Pac-12’s Player of the Week three times, an Oregon State single-season record.

OSU Athletics