The Oregon State football team returned to the Prothro Practice Fields to kick off the second half of spring football and BeaversEdge was on hand and has the complete report on everything that happened!

- The more routes WR Trent Walker runs, the more it looks like he will be starting by the time the fall rolls around. He’s able to create separation on most of the route tree, and has rarely dropped any balls. He and Gulbranson have a pretty good connection, those two linked up for a tight-window crosser in 11-11 for over 20 yards.

- The defense has picked up right where they left off from the first two weeks of spring practices. While that’s expected with the defense being ahead of the offense in spring ball, Keith Heyward’s unit appears to have found their footing even with all the new guys that have joined the team for this upcoming season.

- According to special teams coach Jamie Christian, kicker Everett Hayes has been hitting from 60-62 yards in closed practices. They’re working on consistently making his kicks regardless of range, but Christian has liked what he’s seen from Hayes after these first couple of weeks.

Read The FULL REPORT HERE

Here's a look at the first-team offense:

QB - Ben Gulbranson

RB - Damien Martinez/Anthony Hankerson

WR - Jamai East

WR - Jeremiah Noga

WR - Trent Walker

TE - Jermaine Terry

LT - Jacob Strand

LG - Tyler Voltin

C - Van Wells

RG - Nathan Elu

RT - Grant Starck

To read the ENTIRE REPORT, including the first-team defense and both second-team units, quarterback evaluations, and much more, CLICK HERE