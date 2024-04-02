PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Baseball In The Ranks | WATCH: Beavers Talk Loss To SC | OSU Falls To SC In Elite Eight | Beavers Set Up Visits With Two 2025 QBs | WBB Defeats Notre Dame | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over ND | Spring Football HQ

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Tyce Peterson and Travis Bazzana homered, Wilson Weber collected three hits, Gavin Turley drove in three runs and Eric Segura tossed five scoreless innings as No. 5 Oregon State defeated Gonzaga, 14-0, Monday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Oregon State scored 12 runs in its final five at bats for the midweek-series opening win. The victory pushed the Beavers (22-4 overall) to three consecutive wins over Gonzaga (7-17), and eight in the last 10 matchups.

Peterson homered during the Beavers’ six run sixth inning, one that helped Oregon State pushed ahead after going up 6-0 after five. Bazzana followed Peterson’s long ball with a two-run blast in the ninth that capped Oregon State’s offensive effort.

Turley, meanwhile, drove in solo runs in his second, third and fourth at bats of the night. He singled home a run in the third to get the Beavers on the board, then singled in another in the fourth. He drove in his third and final run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Weber set a career-high with three hits. He singled in both the fourth and fifth innings, then doubled during the Beavers’ six-run sixth. He also drew a walk in the eighth. The backstop scored a career-high four runs as well.

Segura was sharp in five innings of work. He made his seventh start of the year, scattering three hits with six strikeouts. He earned the win, improving to 5-0 on the year.

Oregon State tallied 13 hits overall, with Turley, Elijah Hainline and Mason Guerra totaling two apiece. The Beavers recorded five extra-base hits, and the two home runs pushed OSU’s season tally to 50.

Next Up

Oregon State and Gonzaga conclude their three-game series Tuesday night with a 6:05 p.m. PT first pitch at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. The game will air live on the Pac-12 Networks, and subscribers can also find the game at Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app for smartphones and tablets.

Oregon State Notes

- The Beavers and Bulldogs met for the seventh consecutive season dating back to 2018.

- Travis Bazzana’s strikeout in the third inning marked his first since March 16 against Utah. It had been seven games in between strikeouts.

- Bazzana’s home run in the ninth marked the 33rd of his career and 16th of the season. He is one shy of equaling the Oregon State career record.

- Bazzana drew four walks, giving him 136 for his career. That’s 20 shy of equaling the OSU career record.

- Bazzana also upped his total base tally to 371, one behind Michael Conforto (2012-14) for second all-time.

- Eric Segura has now thrown at least five innings in six of his seven starts this season. The freshman has allowed five runs and 12 hits in 22 2/3 innings at home.

- The Oregon State bullpen combined to limit Gonzaga to one hit and one walk in four scoreless innings.

- Oregon State starters are now 9-1 on the year.

- The shutout marked Oregon State’s third of the season and lowered the Beavers’ team earned run average to 3.71 on the year.

- The Beavers won their 15th consecutive game at home.

- OSU has also drawn 97 walks to 91 strikeouts in 12 games at home this season.

OSU Athletics