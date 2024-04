PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team (21-4) falling to the USC Trojans in a rain-shortened two-game series over the weekend, BeaversEdge looks at where the Beavers are in the national rankings!

The Beavers return to the diamond Monday afternoon for a two-game tilt with Gonzaga!

