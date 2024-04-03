PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign, Oregon State sophomore guard Jordan Pope intends to enter the transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday evening.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder is the fifth Beaver to enter the portal since the end of the season, joining KC Ibewke, Jayden Stevens, Christian Wright, and Justin Rochelin.

"After going home to spend time with family and having extensive talks about my future, my family, and I have decided the best decision for my career moving forward is to enter my name in the transfer portal," Pope said in a statement.

Pope is coming off a sophomore campaign with the Beavers where he averaged 17.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game on 45% shooting from the floor and 37% from deep.

For his career, he averaged 15.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on a 44% shooting clip and 37% from deep.



