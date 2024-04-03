PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Talia von Oelhoffen Enters Portal | Baseball Shuts Out Gonzaga | Baseball In The Ranks | WATCH: Beavers Talk Loss To SC | OSU Falls To SC In Elite Eight

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Gavin Turley and Jacob Krieg homered to lead No. 5 Oregon State to a 13-5 victory over Gonzaga Tuesday night in front of 3,757 fans at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Turley, Krieg, Dallas Macias and Elijah Hainline all recorded three hits for Oregon State (23-4) as the Beavers’ recorded 17 hits, with seven for extra bases en route to the club’s 16th consecutive victory at home.

Turley homered in the first and Krieg went deep during the Beavers’ six-run sixth inning.

Hainline and Wilson Weber – who went 2-for-3 with three runs batted in – each tripled, while Turley, Macias and Mason Guerra each doubled in the win.

Seven OSU pitchers saw action Tuesday, with freshman Laif Palmer, who made his debut, earning the win with a scoreless second inning. Nelson Keljo started and worked a scoreless first, while Kyle Scott also made his first appearance since Feb. 17 and struck out two in an inning of work.

The seven combined for nine strikeouts.

Hainline singled home a pair of runs in the first, bringing the Beavers’ lead to 3-0. He watched as Krieg, Macias and Weber all drove in runs in the third.

Gonzaga (7-18) scored four in the fourth, cutting the Beavers’ lead to three before OSU plated six a few innings later. OSU recorded six hits in the sixth, highlighted by extra-base hits from Turley, Krieg and Wilson.

Erik Hoffberg started for Gonzaga and took the loss to drop to 0-2. He allowed three hits and three runs in one inning.

Next Up

Oregon State continues its nine-game homestand when opening a three-game series versus Arizona State Friday night at Goss Stadium. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT.

MORE: Beavers Set Up Visits With Two 2025 QBs | WBB Defeats Notre Dame | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over ND | Spring Football HQ

Oregon State Notes

- Bazzana extended his hit streak to 10 games by going 1-for-3.

- Bazzana now has 211 hits for his career and two walks Tuesday gives him 34 on the year and 138 for his career.

- Bazzana also tied Michael Conforto with his 372nd career total base.

- Oregon State totaled 31 hits in 77 at bats during the two games with Gonzaga. Fourteen of the 31 hits went for extra bases.

- The Beavers’ 16-game win streak at home is the third-longest active streak nationally.

OSU Athletics