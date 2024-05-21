PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WBB Adds Elisa Mehyar | 2025 BIG BOARD: OFFENSE | Beavers Land RB Kourdney Glass | OV Profile: RB Kourdney Glass | Baseball No. 2 Seed In P12 | 2025 DE Victor Sanchez Previews OV

CARY, N.C. – Oregon State junior infielder Travis Bazzana has been named one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award, USA Baseball announced on Monday.

The Golden Spikes Award is given annually to the nation’s top amateur baseball player. Bazzana is one of 12 players nationally who was named to both the preseason and midseason watch lists for the honor to also be named a semifinalist.

He is the lone representative from the Pac-12 Conference.

Bazzana ended the regular season with a .429 batting average and 26 home runs, leading the conference in both categories. The Sydney, Australia native is ranked second and seventh in the nation, respectively, in both statistical categories.

Bazzana is also first nationally in on-base percentage (.587), second in slugging percentage (.963) and walks (68) and fourth in runs scored (80). Bazzana has broken the Oregon State single-season records for home runs and total bases (183) and is within four of breaking the school record for runs and nine away in walks. His .429 batting average and .963 slugging percentage would both become the OSU standards if the season ended today.

He is the 11th different Beaver to be named a semifinalist for the award since 2007, totaling 12 selections. The 11 different players rank fifth nationally, trailing only Vanderbilt (18), LSU (14), Texas A&M (13) and Florida State (12).

The 12 total selections, meanwhile, rank seventh.

Finalists for the 2024 Golden Spikes Award will be announced June 5. The winner of the award will be unveiled on June 22.

Fan voting will be a part of the selection process this season. Beginning Monday, fans can vote for their favorite players up until June 3. Visit GoldenSpikes.com to cast your vote for Bazzana.

Next Up: Oregon State pairs up with No. 5 Arizona State and No. 8 Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Beavers open tournament play Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT versus Stanford.

OSU Athletics