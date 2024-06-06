PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CARY, N.C. – Oregon State junior Travis Bazzana has been named one of three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top amateur player. The finlaists, which were announced on Wednesday, include Georgia’s Charlie Condon and Arkansas’ Hagen Smith.

Bazzana is the fourth player in school history to be named a finalist, joining Michael Conforto (2014), Adley Rutschman (2019) and Cooper Hjerpe (2022). Bazzana is aiming to become the second Beaver to win the honor, following Rutschman in 2019.

The winner of the 2024 honor will be announced on June 22 at 4 p.m. PT, ahead of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

Bazzana has set the Oregon State single-season program record for home runs at 28, runs scored (84) and total bases (193). He ranks second in the nation with 74 walks, a .575 on-base percentage, .937 slugging percentage and 1.512 OPS.

The Pac-12 Player of the Year, he heads into the Lexington Super Regional with a .415 batting average, which ranks fourth in the nation. He has seven multiple-home run games this season, and 10 games with three or more runs batted in. He’s added 16 doubles, four triples, a career-high 66 RBI and 16 stolen bases this season.

Bazzana and the Beavers open the NCAA Lexington Super Regional Saturday at 3 p.m. PT. The game will air live on ESPNU.

OSU Athletics