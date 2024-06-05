With the Oregon State baseball team (45-14) set to face the Kentucky Wildcats (43-13) in a best-of-three series in Lexington this weekend with a bid to Omaha and the College World Series at stake, BeaversEdge.com gives five important takeaways...

Oregon State is one of 16 teams remaining in the NCAA Baseball Postseason and the performances of ace Aiden May and Saturday starter Jacob Kmatz have been a huge reason why.

It's often said that you need to have dynamite starting pitching to have a legit shot in Omaha and the duo is playing at a level that would certainly give the Beavers a great chance to make their eighth appearance and first since 2018.

Starting with May, he's really grown into the ace role for the Beavers and is easily playing his best baseball of the season when it matters most.

He's coming off a win over Tulane in the opening game where he struck out nine and allowed just four runs. The win made him a perfect 7-0 on the season and he'll have a ton of confidence and an extra day's rest when the Beavers take on UK on Saturday night...

Moving over to Kmatz, here's a guy who could be a Friday night starter for many college baseball teams. He's as good of a day-two starter as you could ask for and he was magnificent in the win over UC Irvine, allowing just three hits and a run while striking out seven.

While the pitching depth behind them (more on that in #3) is a bit shakier, having two guys at the top of your lineup who are capable of carrying the team to Omaha is a huge advantage for the Beavers.

The Beavers lead the Pac-12 with an ERA of 4.01 and they'll need to be at their best against a Kentucky squad that is very opportunistic on offense. Kentucky doesn't lead the SEC in offensive categories, but they're top five in nearly every offensive statistic.