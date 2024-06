PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State baseball coach Mitch Canham, and pitchers Jacob Kmatz and Eric Segura ahead of the Super Regional matchup vs Kentucky...

