Nevada wide receiver JJ Buchanan recaps official visit to Oregon State
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
After picking up an offer from the Beavers earlier this offseason, three-star wide receiver JJ Buchanan made his first trip to Corvallis this past weekend for the first official visit of his recruitment. BeaversEdge caught up with the 6-foot-4 pass catcher on Tuesday to discuss his trip.
MORE: Beavers Head To Kentucky | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over UC Irvine | Top Talents Shine At NW Showcase | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over Tulane | Beavers Take Down Tulane | Las Vegas DB Sean Craig "very impressed" with visit to Oregon State | OL Ren Brown: Oregon State "going to be hard to beat" following OV
"It went great," Buchanan told BeaversEdge. "All the coaches showed a lot of love and all my conversations with them are great and I have a good relationship with all of them," he added. The city was amazing and the players I hung out with were super cool."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news