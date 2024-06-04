Advertisement
Nevada wide receiver JJ Buchanan recaps official visit to Oregon State

Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Recruiting Analyst
After picking up an offer from the Beavers earlier this offseason, three-star wide receiver JJ Buchanan made his first trip to Corvallis this past weekend for the first official visit of his recruitment. BeaversEdge caught up with the 6-foot-4 pass catcher on Tuesday to discuss his trip.

"It went great," Buchanan told BeaversEdge. "All the coaches showed a lot of love and all my conversations with them are great and I have a good relationship with all of them," he added. The city was amazing and the players I hung out with were super cool."



