CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State, fresh off a sweep of the NCAA Corvallis Regional, will open Super Regional play Saturday versus Kentucky in Lexington.

The Super Regional will get underway with a 3 p.m. PT first pitch on Saturday.

Game two is slated for 6 p.m. on Sunday. Monday’s finale, if necessary, does not have a start time announced.

The Super Regional is set to be broadcast on ESPNU on Saturday and Sunday. Monday is to be decided at this time.

Oregon State and Kentucky are meeting for the first time. The Beavers enter the super regional with a 45-14 record, while the Wildcats are 43-14.

All-session tickets for the regional are $50 apiece. The order deadline is 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday. To purchase tickets, visit this link.

