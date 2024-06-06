PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OSU A Top School For Nevada ATH | WATCH: Beavers Preview Super Regional vs UK | 5 Takeaways For OSU Baseball Ahead Of Supers

FORT WORTH, Texas – Oregon State junior Travis Bazzana has been selected as one of three finalists for the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award, on Wednesday.

Bazzana is one of three finalists for the honor, joining Georgia’s Charlie Condon and Florida’s Jac Caglianone.

It’s Bazzana’s second honor of the day, following news of the Sydney, Australia native being a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award.

Bazzana has set the Oregon State single-season program record for home runs at 28, runs scored (84) and total bases (193). He ranks second in the nation with 74 walks, a .575 on-base percentage, .937 slugging percentage and 1.512 OPS.

The Pac-12 Player of the Year, he heads into the Lexington Super Regional with a .415 batting average, which ranks fourth in the nation. He has seven multiple-home run games this season, and 10 games with three or more runs batted in. He’s added 16 doubles, four triples, a career-high 66 RBI and 16 stolen bases this season.

Bazzana and the Beavers open the NCAA Lexington Super Regional Saturday at 3 p.m. PT. The game will air live on ESPNU.

MORE: WR JJ Buchanon Talks OSU OV | Las Vegas DB Sean Craig "very impressed" OSU OV | Beavers Head To Kentucky | WATCH: Beavers Talk Win Over UC Irvine